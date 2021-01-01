About this product

THE TOP SHELF OF SMELL PROOF BAGS - No Smell Escapes this Ultra Durable 600D Fabric Pouch with Activated Carbon Lining. Lock in smelly air and and help keep product fresh and odor free.



DESIGNED WITH YOUR ROLLING ACCESSORIES IN MIND - Internal compartments designed to fit grinders, Pax, Pax 2, Pax 3, Davinci IQ, Volcano and Grenco vapes. In addition to protecting and preserving your favorite herbs, spices, teas, and even dog treats



A FINE BALANCE BETWEEN STORAGE AND PORTABILITY - Perfect size for your favorite glass, pen or charger. Enjoy privacy at home, work or in your car with our discreet design.

CARBON TECHNOLOGY SCENT SUPPRESSION - Activated charcoal traps scents keeping your dry herb odorless and sealed. Rest assured that your products are private, safe, and secure with dual sets of heavy duty hook and loop locking everything inside. Our Formline Supply exclusive handle and Carabiner keeps the bag (and your valuables) from slipping out of your hands.



100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEE - Formline Supply is an American Brand and Company that you can trust. We are always responsive to our customers and you can be sure that your purchases here are backed by our 100% satisfaction guarantee.