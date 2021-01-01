Loading…
Foundation Holistic LLC

D Cure

About this product

Refuel your arsenal with this powerful new medicine prescribed by Mother Nature. With the fine blends of concentrated cannabinoids taking the meaning of healing to a whole new level, the D Cure is the cure for any stress that life brings. With D Cure, no stress is the normal state of mind and the herb allows us to relax every physical and emotional tension and allows the mind to be free. From the genetic masters at Gage Green Group
