The Four20 Rod Cannabis Care Kit gives you everything you need to start maximizing your THC experience!



Four20 Rod is made from special material also used in aerospace and medical products. Bowl-Side offers a long tapered design to fit most bowl pieces and a sharp squared off edge for additional resin scraping. Stem-Side offers a reverse-locked jaw system for scraping and secure use of clouds with over 9-inches in length to cover most 14 mm & 18 mm down-stems.



Kit Includes:



(1) Four20 Rod (2) Four20 Clouds (2) Four20 Mats



Four20 Clouds are reusable and made specially for the Four20 Rod design.



Brought to you by Four20 Essentials.