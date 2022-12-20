Fr33dom Farms is a Female owned and operated company, located in the heart of Hillsboro, Oregon (the 33rd state!).

Our pristine indoor grow produces high quality cannabis of all different strains. Our mom and pop farm has been around for 8 years,

though we feel as though we are just getting started!

All our flower is hand trimmed, and we’ve spared no expense to control the environment.

You won’t find any happier plants, than the ones in our grow rooms.

When you pruchase our products, you are supporting women, minorities, and overall hard work from happy people.

We love providing you the Purest Purple.



Catch a few of our products on CannaChef, Portland - ALTRD.TV



https://mjbrandinsights.com/bdsa-brand-insights-the-top-five-premium-flower-brands-to-watch/