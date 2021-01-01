Fractal Infused
100mg Mojo Full Spectrum Blue Raspberry Soda
About this product
Flavor - Blue Raspberry, a mix of tangy berries with the sweetness of cotton candy.
Mojo is a hand-made infused soda that is crafted with natural flavors and pure cane sugar.
Instead of a distillate, we infuse our beverages with Full Spectrum oil, which contains trace amounts of a variety of cannabinoids including THC, THCa, CBD, CBDa, CBG, and CBN. Together, these minor cannabinoids deliver a better high!
The onset time of beverage edibles can also be much quicker, with effects in as little as 15 minutes.
Come try the better beverage experience!
