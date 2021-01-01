Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Fractal Infused

Fractal Infused

100mg Mojo Full Spectrum Blue Raspberry Soda

About this product

Flavor - Blue Raspberry, a mix of tangy berries with the sweetness of cotton candy.

Mojo is a hand-made infused soda that is crafted with natural flavors and pure cane sugar.

Instead of a distillate, we infuse our beverages with Full Spectrum oil, which contains trace amounts of a variety of cannabinoids including THC, THCa, CBD, CBDa, CBG, and CBN. Together, these minor cannabinoids deliver a better high!

The onset time of beverage edibles can also be much quicker, with effects in as little as 15 minutes.

Come try the better beverage experience!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!