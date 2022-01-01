Fractal Infused is committed to providing the better beverage experience by using all natural ingredients, pure Cane Sugar and always Full Spectrum Cannabis oil that has been CO2 extracted. We do not use distillate in our beverages. We believe that taking Cannabis should be an enjoyable experience, not one that makes you paranoid or agitated. We use full spectrum oil so that you can experience the plant the way nature intended with all of it's minor cannabinoids along with the THC.



We also use cutting edge micro emulsion technology to create a fast uptake time. This reduces overdose and let's you feel the high from our beverages in 10 -20 minutes unlike other edibles.



We are a family owned company and believe in community and the cannabis vibe and tribe. We are in over 200 stores in WA state, so check us out at your local dispensary. If your local dispensary isn't carrying MOJO, ask them to get their Mojo going!



You can follow us on instagram @ fractal.infused. We post here about events and specials that we are running with stores so it's a great way to find a deal on Mojo!