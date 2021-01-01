Freddy's Fuego
Beach Wedding
Freddy's Fuego Premium Indoor Grown Flower.
Insane aroma of Tropicana orange juice, gas & sweet cake frosting. Caked with trichomes, complemented with amazing flavors of cookies dough & oranges. Heavy body high with a creative/stony headspace, a tasty Indica-Dominant Hybrid. Seed Junky’s award winning Wedding Cake with the original Tropicana Cookies from Oni Seed Co meet for this colossal masterpiece.
Classification:
Hybrid
Lineage:
Tropicana Cookies x Wedding Cake
Breeder:
Oni Seed Co.
**Available in 1g, 3.5g, 7g and 28g units**
