Freddy's Fuego
Do-Si-Dos Pre-Roll 1g
About this product
Freddy's Fuego Premium Indoor Grown Flower.
Do-Si-Dos is an indica-dominant hybrid with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. Its aroma is pungent, sweet and earthy with slight floral funkiness.
Classification:
Indica
**Available in 1g Pre-roll units only**
