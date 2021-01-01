Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Freddy's Fuego

Freddy's Fuego

Do-Si-Dos Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

Freddy's Fuego Premium Indoor Grown Flower.
Do-Si-Dos is an indica-dominant hybrid with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. Its aroma is pungent, sweet and earthy with slight floral funkiness.

Classification:
Indica

**Available in 1g Pre-roll units only**
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!