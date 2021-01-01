Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Freddy's Fuego

Freddy's Fuego

Breath Mints

Product rating:

About this product

Freddy's Fuego Premium Indoor Grown Flower.
Dense frosty purple buds reeking of sweet vanilla, hints of caramel & sharp mint. Heavy Indica, powerful body high with strong euphoric effects.

Classification:
Indica

Lineage:
SinMint Cookies x Mendo Breath

Breeder:
Sin City Seeds

**Available in 1g, 3.5g, 7g and 28g units**
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!