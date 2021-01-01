Freddy's Fuego
Breath Mints Wax 1g
About this product
Freddy's Gold, in-house ran hydrocarbon extraction.
Sourced from the dense, frosty and potent purple buds of Breath Mints. Reeking of sweet vanilla, hints of caramel & sharp mint. Heavy Indica, powerful body high with strong euphoric effects.
Classification:
Indica
Lineage:
SinMint Cookies x Mendo Breath
Breeder:
Sin City Seeds
**Available in 1g units only**
