Freddy's Fuego

Freddy's Fuego

Breath Mints Wax 1g

About this product

Freddy's Gold, in-house ran hydrocarbon extraction.
Sourced from the dense, frosty and potent purple buds of Breath Mints. Reeking of sweet vanilla, hints of caramel & sharp mint. Heavy Indica, powerful body high with strong euphoric effects.

Classification:
Indica

Lineage:
SinMint Cookies x Mendo Breath

Breeder:
Sin City Seeds

**Available in 1g units only**
