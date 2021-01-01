Freddy's Fuego
Tahoe OG Liquid Gold Cartridge 1g
About this product
Freddy's Gold, in-house produced 1g Strain Specific Distillate Vape Cart.
A top nighttime strain, it provides an extremely lazy, heavy body sensation. Due to superb breeding, Tahoe OG embodies all of the typical indica effects with an added euphoric, sativa-like kick. This strain features an earthy, lemon taste, and is a phenotype of OG Kush.
Classification:
Hybrid
Lineage:
OG Kush Pheno
Breeder:
Ganja Guru
**Available in 1g units only**
A top nighttime strain, it provides an extremely lazy, heavy body sensation. Due to superb breeding, Tahoe OG embodies all of the typical indica effects with an added euphoric, sativa-like kick. This strain features an earthy, lemon taste, and is a phenotype of OG Kush.
Classification:
Hybrid
Lineage:
OG Kush Pheno
Breeder:
Ganja Guru
**Available in 1g units only**
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!