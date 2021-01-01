Loading…
Freddy's Fuego

Tahoe OG Liquid Gold Cartridge 1g

About this product

Freddy's Gold, in-house produced 1g Strain Specific Distillate Vape Cart.
A top nighttime strain, it provides an extremely lazy, heavy body sensation. Due to superb breeding, Tahoe OG embodies all of the typical indica effects with an added euphoric, sativa-like kick. This strain features an earthy, lemon taste, and is a phenotype of OG Kush.

Classification:
Hybrid

Lineage:
OG Kush Pheno

Breeder:
Ganja Guru

**Available in 1g units only**
