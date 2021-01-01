Tropic Truffle Golden Nuggets
About this product
Freddy's Fuego Golden Nuggets Popcorn Buds 1/2 Oz.
Mouthwatering tropical citrus terpene profile, with extremely resinous buds and deep purple hues. Carrying a nose so pungent your senses will go bananas. Energetic & uplifting Sativa, without any paranoia. Small long cookie nugs.
Classification:
Sativa
Lineage:
Tropicana Cookies x Mint Chocolate Chip
Breeder:
Exotic Genetix
**Available in 14g units only**
Mouthwatering tropical citrus terpene profile, with extremely resinous buds and deep purple hues. Carrying a nose so pungent your senses will go bananas. Energetic & uplifting Sativa, without any paranoia. Small long cookie nugs.
Classification:
Sativa
Lineage:
Tropicana Cookies x Mint Chocolate Chip
Breeder:
Exotic Genetix
**Available in 14g units only**
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!