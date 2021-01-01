Loading…
Logo for the brand Freddy's Fuego

Freddy's Fuego

Sherb Crasher Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

Freddy's Fuego Premium Flower 1g Pre-roll.
Immaculate Purple Punch flavors with a heavy Wedding Cake potency. Insane nodule dense growing nugs, tightly stacked and doused in trichomes. Sweet grape gelato flavors with whipped cream sweetness and undertones of burnt rubber. Smells like grape nerds deep fried in sugar.

Classification
Indica

Lineage:
Sunset Sherbet x Wedding Crasher

**Available in 1g Pre-roll units only**
