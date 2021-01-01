Freddy's Fuego
Sherb Crasher Pre-Roll 1g
About this product
Freddy's Fuego Premium Flower 1g Pre-roll.
Immaculate Purple Punch flavors with a heavy Wedding Cake potency. Insane nodule dense growing nugs, tightly stacked and doused in trichomes. Sweet grape gelato flavors with whipped cream sweetness and undertones of burnt rubber. Smells like grape nerds deep fried in sugar.
Classification
Indica
Lineage:
Sunset Sherbet x Wedding Crasher
**Available in 1g Pre-roll units only**
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!