Freddy's Fuego
Guerrilla Frost
About this product
Freddy's Fuego Premium Indoor Grown Flower.
This potent hybrid strain delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you felling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains.
The cross puts out a heavy high that is sedative and has an earthy, chem-filled terpene profile that is smooth and thick. The strain comes drenched in trichomes with a dense, chunky bud structure that both parent strains are known for.
Classification:
Hybrid
Lineage:
Guerrilla G4 x Wedding Cake
Breeder:
The Cali Connection
**Available in 1g, 3.5g, 7g and 28g units**
