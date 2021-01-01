About this product

Freddy's Fuego Premium Indoor Grown Flower.

This potent hybrid strain delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you felling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains.



The cross puts out a heavy high that is sedative and has an earthy, chem-filled terpene profile that is smooth and thick. The strain comes drenched in trichomes with a dense, chunky bud structure that both parent strains are known for.



Classification:

Hybrid



Lineage:

Guerrilla G4 x Wedding Cake



Breeder:

The Cali Connection



**Available in 1g, 3.5g, 7g and 28g units**