Logo for the brand Freddy's Fuego

Freddy's Fuego

Guerrilla Frost Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

Freddy's Fuego Premium Flower 1g Pre-roll.
The cross puts out a heavy high that is sedative and has an earthy, chem-filled terpene profile that is smooth and thick. The strain comes drenched in trichomes with a dense, chunky bud structure that both parent strains are known for.

Classification:
Hybrid

Lineage:
Guerrilla G4 x Wedding Cake

Breeder:
The Cali Connection

**Available in 1g Pre-roll units only**
