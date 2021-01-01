Freddy's Fuego
Guerrilla Frost Pre-Roll 1g
About this product
Freddy's Fuego Premium Flower 1g Pre-roll.
The cross puts out a heavy high that is sedative and has an earthy, chem-filled terpene profile that is smooth and thick. The strain comes drenched in trichomes with a dense, chunky bud structure that both parent strains are known for.
Classification:
Hybrid
Lineage:
Guerrilla G4 x Wedding Cake
Breeder:
The Cali Connection
**Available in 1g Pre-roll units only**
