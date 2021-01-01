Freddy's Fuego
LA Cookies Golden Nuggets
About this product
Freddy's Fuego Golden Nuggets Popcorn Buds 1/2 Oz.
Sweet Creamy gasoline flavors compliment the high THC produced in these dense buds. She gleams beautiful shades of purple, bold orange tendrils under a blanket of trichome frost. A very relaxing experience! 2018 Washington High Times 1st Place Indoor Grown Hybrid Winner.
Classification:
Hybrid
Lineage:
L.A. O.G. Kush x Cookies & Cream
Breeder:
Exotic Genetix
**Available in 14g units only**
Sweet Creamy gasoline flavors compliment the high THC produced in these dense buds. She gleams beautiful shades of purple, bold orange tendrils under a blanket of trichome frost. A very relaxing experience! 2018 Washington High Times 1st Place Indoor Grown Hybrid Winner.
Classification:
Hybrid
Lineage:
L.A. O.G. Kush x Cookies & Cream
Breeder:
Exotic Genetix
**Available in 14g units only**
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!