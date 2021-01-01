Loading…
Freddy's Fuego

LA Cookies

Freddy's Fuego Premium Indoor Grown Flower.
Sweet Creamy gasoline flavors compliment the high THC produced in these dense buds. She gleams beautiful shades of purple, bold orange tendrils under a blanket of trichome frost. A very relaxing experience! 2018 Washington High Times 1st Place Indoor Grown Hybrid Winner.

Classification:
Hybrid

Lineage:
L.A. O.G. Kush x Cookies & Cream

Breeder:
Exotic Genetix

**Available in 1g, 3.5g, 7g and 28g units**
