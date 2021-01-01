Freddy's Fuego
LA Cookies
Product rating:
About this product
Freddy's Fuego Premium Indoor Grown Flower.
Sweet Creamy gasoline flavors compliment the high THC produced in these dense buds. She gleams beautiful shades of purple, bold orange tendrils under a blanket of trichome frost. A very relaxing experience! 2018 Washington High Times 1st Place Indoor Grown Hybrid Winner.
Classification:
Hybrid
Lineage:
L.A. O.G. Kush x Cookies & Cream
Breeder:
Exotic Genetix
**Available in 1g, 3.5g, 7g and 28g units**
Sweet Creamy gasoline flavors compliment the high THC produced in these dense buds. She gleams beautiful shades of purple, bold orange tendrils under a blanket of trichome frost. A very relaxing experience! 2018 Washington High Times 1st Place Indoor Grown Hybrid Winner.
Classification:
Hybrid
Lineage:
L.A. O.G. Kush x Cookies & Cream
Breeder:
Exotic Genetix
**Available in 1g, 3.5g, 7g and 28g units**
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!