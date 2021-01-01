Loading…
Logo for the brand Freddy's Fuego

Freddy's Fuego

LA Cookies Wax 1g

About this product

Freddy's Fuego Golden Nuggets Popcorn Buds 1/2 Oz.
Description: Sweet Creamy gasoline flavors compliment the high THC produced in these dense buds. She gleams beautiful shades of purple, bold orange tendrils under a blanket of trichome frost. A very relaxing experience! 2018 Washington High Times 1st Place Indoor Grown Hybrid Winner.

Classification:
Hybrid

Lineage:
L.A. O.G. Kush x Cookies & Cream

Breeder:
Exotic Genetix

**Available in 1g units only**
