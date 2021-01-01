Loading…
Logo for the brand Freddy's Fuego

Freddy's Fuego

Larry Cake Golden Nuggets

About this product

Freddy's Fuego Golden Nuggets Popcorn Buds 1/2 Oz.
3rd Place Best Indica 2019 High Times Cannabis Cup Winner. 3rd Place Best Pre-roll 2019 High Times Cannabis Cup Winner. 75% Gelato & 25% Wedding Cake. Beautiful frosted buds, packing a satisfying sedating high with a mild cerebral buzz. Sweet fruity aromas flavors paired with hints of vanilla and a strong gas background.

Classification:
Indica

Lineage:
Gelato x Wedding Cake (Pheno)

Breeder:
Seed Junky Genetics

**Available in 14g units only**
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!