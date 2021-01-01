Freddy's Fuego
Hell Cat Infused Pre-Roll 1g
About this product
Freddy's Fuego Infused Premium Flower 1g Pre-roll.
Gorgeous lime green hue with perfectly contrasting orange hairs, covered in a forest of bulbous trichomes. Super sticky buds with an insane Dutch Treat/ XJ-13/ Jack Herer like aroma mixed with a heavy diesel aroma.
Classification:
Sativa
Lineage:
Unknown
Breeder:
Unknown
**Available in 1g Pre-roll units only**
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!