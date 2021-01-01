About this product

Freddy's Fuego Premium Indoor Grown Flower.

The G13 high starts with a euphoric lift that hits you hard with a sense of energy and a slight increase in motivation that doesn't stay around for very long. As your mind soars through happiness, your body will fall victim to a heavy buzzy effect that will lull you down into a deep sense of laziness and relaxation that lasts for hours and hours on end. These effects give G13 an advantage in treating conditions such as chronic pain, depression, anxiety, and insomnia. G13 has a sweet earthy flavor with a skunky smooth exhale that's surprisingly pleasant.



Classification:

Indica



Lineage:

Unknown



Breeder:

Unknown



**Available in 1g, 3.5g, 7g and 28g units**