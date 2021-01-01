Loading…
Freddy's Fuego

Le Mans

Freddy's Fuego Premium Indoor Grown Flower.
Sharp lemon diesel earthy overtones accented by subtle piney sweetness on the exhale. Skunk accents the flavor more than the smell. Clear headspace with energetic effects. Sour Diesel fans, enjoy, this phenotype is Sour dominant as the parents to the Lemon Tree are Sour Diesel X Skunk.

Classification:
Sativa

Lineage:
Lemon Tree x (T.K. x T.K. x M10)

Breeder:
Swamp Boys Seeds

**Available in 1g, 3.5g, 7g and 28g units**
