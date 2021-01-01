Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Freddy's Fuego

Freddy's Fuego

Purple Punch Wax 1g

About this product

Freddy's Gold, in-house ran hydrocarbon extraction.

Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid.

Classification:
Indica

Lineage:
Granddaddy Purple x Larry OG

Breeder:
Amsterdam Seeds Co.

**Available in 1g units only**
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!