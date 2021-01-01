Freddy's Fuego
Purple Punch Wax 1g
About this product
Freddy's Gold, in-house ran hydrocarbon extraction.
Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid.
Classification:
Indica
Lineage:
Granddaddy Purple x Larry OG
Breeder:
Amsterdam Seeds Co.
**Available in 1g units only**
Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid.
Classification:
Indica
Lineage:
Granddaddy Purple x Larry OG
Breeder:
Amsterdam Seeds Co.
**Available in 1g units only**
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!