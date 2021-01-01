Freddy's Fuego
Zkittles Liquid Gold Cartridge 1g
About this product
Freddy's Gold, in-house produced 1g Strain Specific Distillate Vape Cart.
The chunky colas explode in a spectrum of light green hues and emit a sweet, tropical blend of fruit flavors. The effects of Zkittles are calming, leaving consumers focused, alert, and happy while relaxing the body to help unwind anytime of day.
Classification:
Indica
Lineage:
Grapefruit x Grape Ape
Breeder:
Grower’s Choice Seeds
**Available in 1g units only**
The chunky colas explode in a spectrum of light green hues and emit a sweet, tropical blend of fruit flavors. The effects of Zkittles are calming, leaving consumers focused, alert, and happy while relaxing the body to help unwind anytime of day.
Classification:
Indica
Lineage:
Grapefruit x Grape Ape
Breeder:
Grower’s Choice Seeds
**Available in 1g units only**
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!