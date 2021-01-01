Loading…
Logo for the brand Freddy's Fuego

Freddy's Fuego

Zkittles Liquid Gold Cartridge 1g

About this product

Freddy's Gold, in-house produced 1g Strain Specific Distillate Vape Cart.
The chunky colas explode in a spectrum of light green hues and emit a sweet, tropical blend of fruit flavors. The effects of Zkittles are calming, leaving consumers focused, alert, and happy while relaxing the body to help unwind anytime of day.

Classification:
Indica

Lineage:
Grapefruit x Grape Ape

Breeder:
Grower’s Choice Seeds

**Available in 1g units only**
