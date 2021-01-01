Loading…
Logo for the brand Freddy's Fuego

Freddy's Fuego

Beach Wedding Infused Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

Freddy's Fuego Infused Premium Flower 1g Pre-roll.
Insane aroma of Tropicana orange juice, gas & sweet cake frosting. Caked with trichomes, complemented with amazing flavors of cookies dough & oranges. Heavy body high with a creative/stony headspace, a tasty Indica-Dominant Hybrid. Seed Junky’s award winning Wedding Cake with the original Tropicana Cookies from Oni Seed Co meet for this colossal masterpiece.

Classification:
Hybrid

Lineage:
Tropicana Cookies x Wedding Cake

Breeder:
Oni Seed Co.

**Available in 1g Pre-roll units only**
