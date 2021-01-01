Freddy's Fuego
Orange Push Pop
Freddy's Fuego Premium Indoor Grown Flower.
Heavy Triangle Kush flavors accented with subtle orange undertones on the backend. Heavy sedation with warm tingling sensation behind the eyes. Aroma of gas with accents of freshly peeled oranges. Very Relaxing and fun.
Classification:
Hybrid
Lineage:
Orange Cookies x Triangle Kush (Bx2)
Breeder:
Seed Junky Genetics
**Available in 1g, 3.5g, 7g and 28g units**
