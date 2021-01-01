Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Freddy's Fuego

Freddy's Fuego

Ice Cream Cake Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

Freddy's Fuego Premium Flower 1g Pre-roll.
Ice Cream Cake is a newly created indica-dominant cross of Wedding Cake and Gelato #33. Generously covered with trichomes, the buds express vibrant green colors with dark purple hues throughout. Ice Cream Cake maintains a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough.

Classification:
Hybrid

Lineage:
L.A. O.G. Kush x Cookies & Cream

Breeder:
Seed Junky Genetics

**Available in 1g Pre-roll units only**
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!