Freddy's Fuego
Ice Cream Cake Pre-Roll 1g
About this product
Freddy's Fuego Premium Flower 1g Pre-roll.
Ice Cream Cake is a newly created indica-dominant cross of Wedding Cake and Gelato #33. Generously covered with trichomes, the buds express vibrant green colors with dark purple hues throughout. Ice Cream Cake maintains a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough.
Classification:
Hybrid
Lineage:
L.A. O.G. Kush x Cookies & Cream
Breeder:
Seed Junky Genetics
**Available in 1g Pre-roll units only**
Ice Cream Cake is a newly created indica-dominant cross of Wedding Cake and Gelato #33. Generously covered with trichomes, the buds express vibrant green colors with dark purple hues throughout. Ice Cream Cake maintains a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough.
Classification:
Hybrid
Lineage:
L.A. O.G. Kush x Cookies & Cream
Breeder:
Seed Junky Genetics
**Available in 1g Pre-roll units only**
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!