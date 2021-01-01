About this product

Freddy's Gold, in-house produced 1g Strain Specific Distillate Vape Cart.

Cherry Pie's parents are Granddaddy Purple and Durban Poison. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs and a touch of purple, this hybrid strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. The effects have been known to come on in minutes and stick around for a couple hours.



Classification:

Hybrid



Lineage:

Granddaddy Purple x Durban Poison



Breeder:

Top Dawg Genetics



**Available in 1g units only**