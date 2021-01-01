Loading…
Freddy's Fuego

Cherry Pie Liquid Gold Cartridge 1g

Freddy's Gold, in-house produced 1g Strain Specific Distillate Vape Cart.
Cherry Pie's parents are Granddaddy Purple and Durban Poison. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs and a touch of purple, this hybrid strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. The effects have been known to come on in minutes and stick around for a couple hours.

Classification:
Hybrid

Lineage:
Granddaddy Purple x Durban Poison

Breeder:
Top Dawg Genetics

**Available in 1g units only**
