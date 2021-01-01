Freddy's Fuego
Do-Si-Dos
About this product
Freddy's Fuego Premium Indoor Grown Flower.
Do-Si-Dos is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. With glittering trichomes, bright pistils, and lime green and lavender leaves, this strain is a feast for eyes. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness.
Classification:
Indica
Lineage:
GSC x Face Off OG
Breeder:
Archive Seed Bank
**Available in 1g, 3.5g, 7g and 28g units**
Do-Si-Dos is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. With glittering trichomes, bright pistils, and lime green and lavender leaves, this strain is a feast for eyes. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness.
Classification:
Indica
Lineage:
GSC x Face Off OG
Breeder:
Archive Seed Bank
**Available in 1g, 3.5g, 7g and 28g units**
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!