Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Freddy's Fuego

Freddy's Fuego

Do-Si-Dos

About this product

Freddy's Fuego Premium Indoor Grown Flower.
Do-Si-Dos is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. With glittering trichomes, bright pistils, and lime green and lavender leaves, this strain is a feast for eyes. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness.

Classification:
Indica

Lineage:
GSC x Face Off OG

Breeder:
Archive Seed Bank

**Available in 1g, 3.5g, 7g and 28g units**
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!