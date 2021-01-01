Loading…
Logo for the brand Freddy's Fuego

Freddy's Fuego

SinMint Cookies Golden Nuggets

About this product

Freddy's Fuego Golden Nuggets Popcorn Buds 1/2 Oz.
Dense tight buds holding powerfully euphoric effects. This terpene profile has a petrol based nose mixed with minty doughy notes. A pleasant mixture of earthy sweetness with a undertone of light cinnamon & sharp mint. You will feel this one behind the eyes!

Classification:
Hybrid

Lineage:
Thin Mint G.S.C. x Blue Power

Breeder:
Sin City Seeds

**Available in 14g units only**
