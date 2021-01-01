Freddy's Fuego
SinMint Cookies
Product rating:
About this product
Freddy's Fuego Premium Indoor Grown Flower.
Dense tight buds holding powerfully euphoric effects. This terpene profile has a petrol based nose mixed with minty doughy notes. A pleasant mixture of earthy sweetness with a undertone of light cinnamon & sharp mint. You will feel this one behind the eyes!
Classification:
Hybrid
Lineage:
Thin Mint G.S.C. x Blue Power
Breeder:
Sin City Seeds
**Available in 1g, 3.5g, 7g and 28g units**
Dense tight buds holding powerfully euphoric effects. This terpene profile has a petrol based nose mixed with minty doughy notes. A pleasant mixture of earthy sweetness with a undertone of light cinnamon & sharp mint. You will feel this one behind the eyes!
Classification:
Hybrid
Lineage:
Thin Mint G.S.C. x Blue Power
Breeder:
Sin City Seeds
**Available in 1g, 3.5g, 7g and 28g units**
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!