Freddy's Fuego
Tropic Truffle
About this product
Freddy's Fuego Premium Indoor Grown Flower.
Mouthwatering tropical citrus terpene profile, with extremely resinous buds and deep purple hues. Carrying a nose so pungent your senses will go bananas. Energetic & uplifting Sativa, without any paranoia. Small long cookie nugs.
Classification:
Sativa
Lineage:
Tropicana Cookies x Mint Chocolate Chip
Breeder:
Exotic Genetix
**Available in 1g, 3.5g, 7g and 28g units**
