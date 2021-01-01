Loading…
Logo for the brand Freddy's Fuego

Freddy's Fuego

Tropic Truffle

About this product

Freddy's Fuego Premium Indoor Grown Flower.
Mouthwatering tropical citrus terpene profile, with extremely resinous buds and deep purple hues. Carrying a nose so pungent your senses will go bananas. Energetic & uplifting Sativa, without any paranoia. Small long cookie nugs.

Classification:
Sativa

Lineage:
Tropicana Cookies x Mint Chocolate Chip

Breeder:
Exotic Genetix

**Available in 1g, 3.5g, 7g and 28g units**
