In our 16,000 sq. ft. facility we have 8 separate 24 light flower rooms, enabling our master growers to give hands on attention to every plant. Our perpetual harvest means that we’ll be taking down a room weekly for the rest of our lives!



The most important factor to a successful grow operation is the ability to control the environment. Because of this, we designed our facility around a Closed Grow Environment(CGE) ideology. This allows us to control temperature, humidity, CO2 and optimal light distribution throughout each room. Our goal, was to design a facility that could replicate the quality of a professional 8-light grow, but doing so on a grander scale. Quality cannabis is a lifestyle, it’s a culture, and here at Freddy’s Fuego we would like to share that philosophy with the world.