About this product

Get uplifted and relax your mind with Freedom Extracts CBD Bath bombs. Our all natural bath bombs will help soothe your body aches, improve your sleep and relax. Infused with CBD and sweet smelling essential oils, you can't help but feel pampered after soaking in these bath bombs.



Directions: Add this to your bath and soak for at least 20 minutes.



Bath Bombs are made with 100mg or 250mg of CBD.



Bath Soaks are made with 150mg of CBD.



Ingredients: Epsom Salt, Cornstarch, Citric Acid, Baking Soda, Sweet Almond Oil, 99% Pure CBD Isolate, Essential Oils.



Sleep Bombs: Lavender, Roman Chamomile, Thyme, Vanilla, Sweet Marjoram (3.25oz)



Relax Bombs: Lavender, Chamomile, Sandalwood, Frankincense (3.25oz)



Soreness Bombs: Arnica, Camphor, Roman Chamomile, Eucalyptus, Rosemary (3.25oz)



Detox Bombs: Lavender, Frankincense, Activated Charcoal (3.25oz)



Relax Bath Salts: Lavender, Chamomile, Frankincense (4.5oz)



Small batch handmade to ensure the best quality.



This product is THC FREE.



NOTE: Activated Charcoal may leave a ring around your tub.



WARNING: Bathtubs may be slippery after using bath bombs. Please be sure to rinse bath tub thoroughly after use to avoid slipping.