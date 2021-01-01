About this product

Treat your skin to this hydrating Freedom Extracts CBD Body Butter. Made with all natural, organic ingredients and some shimmer.



Scents available: Vanilla, Brown Sugar, Light Amber, Eucalyptus and Lavender.



Ingredients: Mango Butter, Shea Butter, Sweet Almond Oil, Argan Oil, Rosehip Oil, Arrowroot Powder, Essential Oils, CBD Isolate.



Note: Keep your body butter in an airtight container and away from extreme heat and cold, moisture, and direct light. Also, please note when ordering any natural butter, the texture may be altered if the material experiences melting, such as in transit or during processing. This will create fat crystals making it feel grainy, however this is natural but will not affect the quality of the butter.



Benefits:



Mango Butter is non comedogenic so it will not clog your pores, it naturally boosts collagen production, moisturizes dry skin and helps to reduce inflammation.



Shea Butter also helps to reduce inflammation and has healing properties. It can condition, tone, and soothe your skin.



Sweet Almond Oil contains Vitamin A, Vitamin E, Zinc and Omega-3 fatty acids. Helps to treat dry skin and improves acne. It also helps to reverse sun damage and helps to reduce scars and stretch marks.



﻿Argan Oil ﻿is used to treat a number of skin conditions, acne and protects from sun damage. It helps heal skin infections and improves healing wounds and has anti-aging effects.



Arrowroot absorbs oils and promotes natural healing as it penetrates the skin. Rubbing some on your skin before bed and in the morning can reduce oil production, soften skin and help with blemishes.



This product is THC FREE.



LAB RESULTS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE.



Small batch handmade to ensure the best quality.