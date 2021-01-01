About this product

Improve the look and feel of your skin with this Freedom Extracts CBD Body Scrub made with all natural ingredients, your choice of select scents and CBD. Just apply the body scrub to wet skin ad rub in a circular motion.



Scents available: Lavender Vanilla, Spearmint, Light Amber & Brown Sugar



Ingredients: Organic Coconut Oil, Organic Raw Sugar, Essential Oils, CBD Isolate.



Benefits of Scrubs:



Coconut Oil has been praised for its anti-aging properties as well as helping several skin disorders such as acne, psoriasis, and eczema. It can also be used to help soften dry cracked skin.



Sugar is naturally gentle abrasive which helps to remove dead skin from your face, lips and body to restore and refresh tired, clogged pores.



Activated Charcoal draws bacteria, poisons, chemicals, dirt and other micro-particles to the surface of skin, helping you to achieve a flawless complexion and fight acne.



WARNING: Bathtubs may be slippery after using scrubs. Please be sure to rinse bath tub thoroughly after use to avoid slipping.



This product is THC FREE.



LAB RESULTS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE.



Small batch handmade to ensure the best quality.