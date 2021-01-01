Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Freedom Extracts

Freedom Extracts

CBD Oil

Buy Here

About this product

Made with 99% Pure CBD. This tincture comes with an easy drop applicator for the perfect dose. The product can be used orally as well as topically on the skin.

1oz bottles available with CBD Isolate in 500mg, 1000mg, 1500mg and 3000mg

1oz bottles available with CBD Broad Spectrum Oil in 500mg and 1000mg

Flavors: Tropical Punch, Coconut, Mango, Pineapple, Peppermint and Unflavored

Ingredients: MCT Oil and CBD Isolate/Broad Spectrum CBD Oil

This product is THC FREE.

LAB RESULTS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE.

Small batch handmade to ensure the best quality.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!