Logo for the brand Freedom Extracts

Freedom Extracts

CBD Pucker Balm

About this product

Keep you lips hydrated and nourished with our CBD Pucker Balm.

Ingredients: Beeswax, Shea Butter, Sweet Almond Oil, Coconut Oil, Flavor, CBD

Benefits:

Beeswax contains natural emulsifiers, which help retain moisture in the skin.

Shea Butter is rich in fatty acids and antioxidants which help heal dry lips and make them smooth and hydrated.

Sweet Almond Oil helps hydrate lips and helps lips retain moisture.

Coconut Oil has moisturizing effects which helps dry lips.

This product is THC FREE.

LAB RESULTS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE.

Small batch handmade to ensure the best quality.
