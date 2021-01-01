About this product

Honey nut cereal, marshmallows, a hint of golden graham cracker, and just a whiff of ripe banana (some taste it, some do not). This is literally a mash-up blend of two separate, unfinished flavors, one developed by Beantown, the other developed by Cassadaga. The incredible, unexpected result is Honey Mellow.



Manufactured in-house at Freshleaf CBD’s laboratory for quality, consistency, and purity.

Each bottle is labeled with a QR code leading to product information

Batch coded

Lot Coded

COA attached for each of the ingredients

3rd party testing on batches

CO2 extracted isolate

Size: 30ml

Strengths: 150 / 350

THC FREE