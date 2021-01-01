About this product

Fresh vanilla blended with a touch of sweet cream and infused with CBD, there’s a reason Cannoli Be One One CBD is a best seller. This heavenly combo delights your taste buds start to finish.



Manufactured in-house at Freshleaf CBD’s laboratory for quality, consistency, and purity.

Each bottle is labeled with a QR code leading to product information

Batch coded

Lot Coded

COA attached for each of the ingredients

3rd party testing on batches

CO2 extracted isolate

Size: 30ml

Strengths: 150 / 350

THC FREE