About this product
Our CBD gummies are no ordinary gummy bear. In fact, these delightful and delicious treats are infused with one of nature’s superfoods – cannabidiol (CBD). One serving delivers a nourishing 50mg of CBD, allowing you to reap the body boosting benefits of natural plant medicine. Sure to satisfy any sweet tooth, this is one dessert you can indulge in guilty-free.
Each bag is labeled with a QR code leading to product information
Batch coded
Lot Coded
COA attached for isolate
CO2 extracted isolate
Size: 6 pieces
Strengths: 50mg per piece / 6 pieces per pack
THC FREE
Ingredients: CBD Derived from organic-and pesticide-free hemp, Corn Syrup, Sugar, Water, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Pectin, Natural & Artificial Flavors, Vegetable Oil & Carnauba Leaf Wax, FD&C Yellow 5, Red 40, Yellow 6, Blue 1
