About this product

Our CBD gummies are no ordinary gummy bear. In fact, these delightful and delicious treats are infused with one of nature’s superfoods – cannabidiol (CBD). One serving delivers a nourishing 50mg of CBD, allowing you to reap the body boosting benefits of natural plant medicine. Sure to satisfy any sweet tooth, this is one dessert you can indulge in guilty-free.



Each bag is labeled with a QR code leading to product information

Batch coded

Lot Coded

COA attached for isolate

CO2 extracted isolate

Size: 6 pieces

Strengths: 50mg per piece / 6 pieces per pack

THC FREE



Ingredients: CBD Derived from organic-and pesticide-free hemp, Corn Syrup, Sugar, Water, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Pectin, Natural & Artificial Flavors, Vegetable Oil & Carnauba Leaf Wax, FD&C Yellow 5, Red 40, Yellow 6, Blue 1