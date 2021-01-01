Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Freshleaf CBD

Freshleaf CBD

Freshlotion

About this product

FreshLotion is an organic hand and body lotion infused with THC free isolated Cannabidiol.

Great for aches and pains.

Organic
Vegan
NON-GMO
THC FREE
Cruelty Free
500mg 99% pure Cannbidiol isolate
Ingredients:

Water, Aloe Vera Liquid (and) Citric Acid (and) Sodium Benzoate (and) Potassium Sorbate (and) Sodium Sulfite, Avocado Oil, Rice Bran Oil, Glycerin, Stearyl Alcohol, Oat Extract, Buckthorn Extract, Vitamin E, CBD and Lavender
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!