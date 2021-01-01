Freshlotion
About this product
FreshLotion is an organic hand and body lotion infused with THC free isolated Cannabidiol.
Great for aches and pains.
Organic
Vegan
NON-GMO
THC FREE
Cruelty Free
500mg 99% pure Cannbidiol isolate
Ingredients:
Water, Aloe Vera Liquid (and) Citric Acid (and) Sodium Benzoate (and) Potassium Sorbate (and) Sodium Sulfite, Avocado Oil, Rice Bran Oil, Glycerin, Stearyl Alcohol, Oat Extract, Buckthorn Extract, Vitamin E, CBD and Lavender
Great for aches and pains.
Organic
Vegan
NON-GMO
THC FREE
Cruelty Free
500mg 99% pure Cannbidiol isolate
Ingredients:
Water, Aloe Vera Liquid (and) Citric Acid (and) Sodium Benzoate (and) Potassium Sorbate (and) Sodium Sulfite, Avocado Oil, Rice Bran Oil, Glycerin, Stearyl Alcohol, Oat Extract, Buckthorn Extract, Vitamin E, CBD and Lavender
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!