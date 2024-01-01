Loading...

From the Soil (FTS)

unclaimed brand

This brand is currently unclaimed

All categoriesCannabisConcentrates

From the Soil (FTS) products

165 products
Product image for Animal Face
Flower
Animal Face
by From the Soil (FTS)
THC 21.8%
CBD 0.01%
Product image for Animism
Flower
Animism
by From the Soil (FTS)
Product image for Cupcake
Flower
Cupcake
by From the Soil (FTS)
Product image for BTY OG
Flower
BTY OG
by From the Soil (FTS)
Product image for GMO Garlic Cookies Pre-roll 2-pack 1.5g
Pre-rolls
GMO Garlic Cookies Pre-roll 2-pack 1.5g
by From the Soil (FTS)
THC 19.8%
CBD 0%
Product image for Miami Pre-Rolls 1.5g 2-pack
Pre-rolls
Miami Pre-Rolls 1.5g 2-pack
by From the Soil (FTS)
THC 24.7%
CBD 0%
Product image for Chemdawg Pre-Rolls 1.5g 2-pack
Pre-rolls
Chemdawg Pre-Rolls 1.5g 2-pack
by From the Soil (FTS)
THC 21.3%
CBD 0%
Product image for Purple Punch Pre-rolls 2-pack 1.5g
Pre-rolls
Purple Punch Pre-rolls 2-pack 1.5g
by From the Soil (FTS)
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Alien Og Shatter 1g
Shatter
Alien Og Shatter 1g
by From the Soil (FTS)
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Sour Urkle Pre-Rolls 1.5g 2-pack
Pre-rolls
Sour Urkle Pre-Rolls 1.5g 2-pack
by From the Soil (FTS)
THC 22.6%
CBD 0%
Product image for Motorbreath Pre-rolls 2-pack 1.5g
Pre-rolls
Motorbreath Pre-rolls 2-pack 1.5g
by From the Soil (FTS)
THC 24.3%
CBD 0.1%
Product image for Wedding Cake Pre-rolls 2-pack 1.5g
Pre-rolls
Wedding Cake Pre-rolls 2-pack 1.5g
by From the Soil (FTS)
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Purple Punch Pre-roll 2-pack 1.5g
Pre-rolls
Purple Punch Pre-roll 2-pack 1.5g
by From the Soil (FTS)
THC 22.6%
CBD 0%
Product image for Chemdawg Pre-Rolls 7.5g 10-pack
Pre-rolls
Chemdawg Pre-Rolls 7.5g 10-pack
by From the Soil (FTS)
THC 21.3%
CBD 0%
Product image for Animal Face Pre-roll 2-pack 1.5g
Pre-rolls
Animal Face Pre-roll 2-pack 1.5g
by From the Soil (FTS)
THC 20.1%
CBD 0%
Product image for Pamelina Live Resin 1g
Resin
Pamelina Live Resin 1g
by From the Soil (FTS)
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Pamelina Pre-roll 2-pack 1.5g
Pre-rolls
Pamelina Pre-roll 2-pack 1.5g
by From the Soil (FTS)
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Grease Monkey Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
Pre-rolls
Grease Monkey Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by From the Soil (FTS)
Product image for Original Glue (GG4) Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
Pre-rolls
Original Glue (GG4) Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by From the Soil (FTS)
Product image for GMO Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
Pre-rolls
GMO Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by From the Soil (FTS)
Product image for Animal Face Pre-Rolls 2-pack 1g
Pre-rolls
Animal Face Pre-Rolls 2-pack 1g
by From the Soil (FTS)
Product image for Alien Orange Cookies Pre-Rolls 2-pack .5g
Cartridges
Alien Orange Cookies Pre-Rolls 2-pack .5g
by From the Soil (FTS)
Product image for Alien Dawg BHO 1g
Solvent
Alien Dawg BHO 1g
by From the Soil (FTS)
THC 81%
CBD 0%
Product image for Flo OG BHO 1g
Solvent
Flo OG BHO 1g
by From the Soil (FTS)
THC 72.3%
CBD 0.2%