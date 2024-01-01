We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
From the Soil (FTS)
unclaimed brand
1
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
61 products
Shatter
Daytime Mix Shatter 1g
by From the Soil (FTS)
Shatter
Tahoe OG Shatter 1g
by From the Soil (FTS)
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Solvent
OG Mix Crumble 1g
by From the Soil (FTS)
Shatter
Cookies and Cream Shatter 1g
by From the Soil (FTS)
Shatter
Flo OG Shatter 1g
by From the Soil (FTS)
Solvent
Chemdawg BHO 1g
by From the Soil (FTS)
THC 85%
CBD 0%
Wax
2:1 Cannatonic CBD x Kush CBD Pull n Snap Wax 1g
by From the Soil (FTS)
THC 24%
CBD 47.6%
Shatter
Cookie Mix Shatter 1g
by From the Soil (FTS)
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Alien Og Shatter 1g
by From the Soil (FTS)
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Cherry Pie BHO 1g
by From the Soil (FTS)
THC 80%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Alien Orange Cookies Cartridge 1g
by From the Soil (FTS)
Solvent
Sour Urkle BHO 1g
by From the Soil (FTS)
THC 74.4%
CBD 0.2%
Solvent
Alien Orange Cookies Crumble 1g
by From the Soil (FTS)
Shatter
Original Glue (F.K.A. Gorilla Glue #4) Shatter 1g
by From the Soil (FTS)
Resin
Pamelina Live Resin 1g
by From the Soil (FTS)
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Wax
Triple OG Wax 1g
by From the Soil (FTS)
THC 71%
CBD 0%
Resin
Cookies and Cream Live Resin 1g
by From the Soil (FTS)
Solvent
Cookie Mix BHO 1g
by From the Soil (FTS)
THC 82%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Alien Orange Cookies Pre-Rolls 2-pack .5g
by From the Soil (FTS)
Solvent
Alien Dawg BHO 1g
by From the Soil (FTS)
THC 81%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Flo OG BHO 1g
by From the Soil (FTS)
THC 72.3%
CBD 0.2%
Shatter
Blue Mix Shatter 1g
by From the Soil (FTS)
Solvent
Blue Mix Crumble 1g
by From the Soil (FTS)
Solvent
Pamelina Crumble 1g
by From the Soil (FTS)
THC 73.9%
CBD 0.2%
1
2
3
