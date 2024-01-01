Loading...

From the Soil (FTS)

unclaimed brand

This brand is currently unclaimed

All categoriesCannabisConcentrates

THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax

61 products
Product image for Daytime Mix Shatter 1g
Shatter
Daytime Mix Shatter 1g
by From the Soil (FTS)
Product image for Tahoe OG Shatter 1g
Shatter
Tahoe OG Shatter 1g
by From the Soil (FTS)
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for OG Mix Crumble 1g
Solvent
OG Mix Crumble 1g
by From the Soil (FTS)
Product image for Cookies and Cream Shatter 1g
Shatter
Cookies and Cream Shatter 1g
by From the Soil (FTS)
Product image for Flo OG Shatter 1g
Shatter
Flo OG Shatter 1g
by From the Soil (FTS)
Product image for Chemdawg BHO 1g
Solvent
Chemdawg BHO 1g
by From the Soil (FTS)
THC 85%
CBD 0%
Product image for 2:1 Cannatonic CBD x Kush CBD Pull n Snap Wax 1g
Wax
2:1 Cannatonic CBD x Kush CBD Pull n Snap Wax 1g
by From the Soil (FTS)
THC 24%
CBD 47.6%
Product image for Cookie Mix Shatter 1g
Shatter
Cookie Mix Shatter 1g
by From the Soil (FTS)
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Alien Og Shatter 1g
Shatter
Alien Og Shatter 1g
by From the Soil (FTS)
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Cherry Pie BHO 1g
Solvent
Cherry Pie BHO 1g
by From the Soil (FTS)
THC 80%
CBD 0%
Product image for Alien Orange Cookies Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Alien Orange Cookies Cartridge 1g
by From the Soil (FTS)
Product image for Sour Urkle BHO 1g
Solvent
Sour Urkle BHO 1g
by From the Soil (FTS)
THC 74.4%
CBD 0.2%
Product image for Alien Orange Cookies Crumble 1g
Solvent
Alien Orange Cookies Crumble 1g
by From the Soil (FTS)
Product image for Original Glue (F.K.A. Gorilla Glue #4) Shatter 1g
Shatter
Original Glue (F.K.A. Gorilla Glue #4) Shatter 1g
by From the Soil (FTS)
Product image for Pamelina Live Resin 1g
Resin
Pamelina Live Resin 1g
by From the Soil (FTS)
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Triple OG Wax 1g
Wax
Triple OG Wax 1g
by From the Soil (FTS)
THC 71%
CBD 0%
Product image for Cookies and Cream Live Resin 1g
Resin
Cookies and Cream Live Resin 1g
by From the Soil (FTS)
Product image for Cookie Mix BHO 1g
Solvent
Cookie Mix BHO 1g
by From the Soil (FTS)
THC 82%
CBD 0%
Product image for Alien Orange Cookies Pre-Rolls 2-pack .5g
Cartridges
Alien Orange Cookies Pre-Rolls 2-pack .5g
by From the Soil (FTS)
Product image for Alien Dawg BHO 1g
Solvent
Alien Dawg BHO 1g
by From the Soil (FTS)
THC 81%
CBD 0%
Product image for Flo OG BHO 1g
Solvent
Flo OG BHO 1g
by From the Soil (FTS)
THC 72.3%
CBD 0.2%
Product image for Blue Mix Shatter 1g
Shatter
Blue Mix Shatter 1g
by From the Soil (FTS)
Product image for Blue Mix Crumble 1g
Solvent
Blue Mix Crumble 1g
by From the Soil (FTS)
Product image for Pamelina Crumble 1g
Solvent
Pamelina Crumble 1g
by From the Soil (FTS)
THC 73.9%
CBD 0.2%