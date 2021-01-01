Frontera Law
Frontera Law Group is a boutique business law firm specializing in the legal cannabis industry.
At Frontera Law Group, we believe that legal cannabis is not only big business, but good business, and we are committed to helping our clients build responsible, sustainable, and long-lasting enterprises in one of the nation’s most exciting emerging industries.
Our team has the elite combination of legal expertise, business acumen, and marijuana industry experience needed to help your business succeed along any vertical in the primary or ancillary cannabis markets. We work with clients in both medical and recreational states, helping entrepreneurs and existing businesses navigate the unique contours of the industry.
With our colleagues at Frontera Advisors, Frontera Accounting and Frontera Entertainment, we assist you with assessing, acquiring, and developing existing opportunities, as well as locating unique business prospects in the cannabis space.
In an industry characterized by constantly changing regulations, evolving standards and practices, and a history of criminal prohibition, failing to recognize the problems and pitfalls that dot the landscape can be fatal for enterprises at many different stages, and companies need experts who understand the terrain to guide them.
At Frontera Law Group, we help our clients navigate the complex and rapidly changing frontier of the legal cannabis market, and we are here to assist you with all of your cannabis needs. At long last, one of America’s original industries is being allowed to flourish. At Frontera Law Group, we help you capitalize on these monumental shifts by becoming part of the nation’s fastest-growing industry.
Practice Areas:
Business Law
Corporate Law
Corporate Formation and Structuring
Corporate Governance
Commercial Contracts and Transactions
Structuring Equity Ownership and Vesting Schedules
Debt and Loan Transactions
Employment and Consulting Agreements
Strategic Alliances, Joint Ventures and Partnership Transactions
Sales and Acquisitions of Businesses
Intellectual Property
Licensing and Entertainment Transactions
Trademark Counseling and Registration
Medical Marijuana Compliance
Cannabis Entrepreneurship
Cannabis Industry Start-Ups
State Licensing
Multi-State Expansion Projects
Securities
Criminal Defense
