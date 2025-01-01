We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Frontier Farms
Healthful Cannabis
1
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
Frontier Farms products
103 products
Flower
Ebony and Ivory
by Frontier Farms
5.0
(
3
)
Flower
Dominion Skunk
by Frontier Farms
5.0
(
1
)
Cartridges
Blue City Diesel Cartridge 0.5g
by Frontier Farms
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Cuban Linx
by Frontier Farms
THC 22.7%
CBD 0.06%
4.0
(
1
)
Flower
Cascade OG
by Frontier Farms
3.0
(
1
)
Shatter
Sour Diesel Shatter 1g
by Frontier Farms
Badder
Sour Diesel Badder 1g
by Frontier Farms
Solvent
Green Crack Pull N Snap 1g
by Frontier Farms
Solvent
DJ Shorts True Blueberry LR 0.5g
by Frontier Farms
Cartridges
South Fork Kush LR Cartridge 0.5g
by Frontier Farms
Solvent
Sour Jack PHO 1g
by Frontier Farms
Cartridges
Banana Cream Cartridge 1g
by Frontier Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Fire OG Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Frontier Farms
THC 24.9%
CBD 0.09%
Cartridges
Blue Dream Cartridge 1g
by Frontier Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Black Lime PHO 1g
by Frontier Farms
Flower
Green Crack
by Frontier Farms
Wax
Lemon Skunk Wax 1g
by Frontier Farms
Shatter
Blue CIty Diesel Shatter 1g
by Frontier Farms
Flower
The Lemon
by Frontier Farms
THC 27.1%
CBD 0.01%
Pre-rolls
Blue Dream Pre-Roll 1g
by Frontier Farms
Flower
Lemon Royale B-Buds
by Frontier Farms
THC 24.3%
CBD 0.05%
Shake
Dominion Skunk Shake
by Frontier Farms
Flower
Amherst Diesel
by Frontier Farms
Flower
Gelato
by Frontier Farms
1
2
3
4
5
