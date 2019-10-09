Holy Grail, also called Holy Grail Kush and Holy Grail OG, is an award-winning indica-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between Kosher Kush and OG Kush #18. Holy Grail is 20% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Holy Grail effects include tingly, aroused, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Holy Grail when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, anxiety, and migraines. Bred by DNA Genetics, Holy Grail features complex flavors like mint, tea, and coffee. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Holy Grail typically ranges from $13–$45. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Holy Grail, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



