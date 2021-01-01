About this product

Maple Wreck has a rich aroma of maple syrup mixed with woody bark. After exhaling this tasty strain, the exquisite flavor lingers on your palate. The effects of this Trainwreck hybrid are mostly cerebral and euphoric with a light, calming body effect.



Our pre-rolls are made from pure flower, no trim, no shake, no stems, ever… We start with perfectly manicured flowers that are destemmed, course ground and hand sifted. We then do second grind, re-sift and a final hand removal of any leftover stems. Our tedious two step grind and sift process ensures we have the best starting material for our pre-rolls.



Strain details



Classification: Sativa Dominant Hybrid



Average THC : 22.87%



Predominant Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene, β Caryophyllene, Linalool, β Pinene, α Pinene, Ocimene