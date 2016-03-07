Frosted Flowers
Silver Haze
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 23%CBD —
About this product
2014 High Times Cannabis Cup Sativa - Silver Haze is a light colored flower with dark orange pistils, coated in trichomes. Silver Haze has a distinctive cheese-funk-grass sweetness. The cerebral effects of this potent sativa are uplifting and euphoric, yet functional.
Average THC 25.93%
Silver Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
520 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
29% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
36% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
